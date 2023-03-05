AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,999,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.