Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

ADAP stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.