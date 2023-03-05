Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %
ADAP stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
