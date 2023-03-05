adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($106.38) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($126.60) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($117.02) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.10.
adidas Stock Up 2.1 %
ADDYY stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.98.
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
