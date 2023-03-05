adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($106.38) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($126.60) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($117.02) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.10.

ADDYY stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

