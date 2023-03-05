Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $344.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average of $338.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

