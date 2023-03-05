Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

