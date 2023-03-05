Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2022 quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

