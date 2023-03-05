Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2022 quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

