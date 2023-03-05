Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2022 quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
