AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Head-To-Head Survey

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $491,249.00 76.66 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -8.68 Molekule Group $620,000.00 60.75 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -8.68

AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molekule Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.19, indicating that its share price is 819% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, indicating that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.07%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Summary

AeroClean Technologies beats Molekule Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Molekule Group

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

