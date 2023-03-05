Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.25.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
