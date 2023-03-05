Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.