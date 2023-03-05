Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Africa Energy Price Performance
HPMCF stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Africa Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.29.
Africa Energy Company Profile
