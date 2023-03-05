Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

