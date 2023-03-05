Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and have sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

