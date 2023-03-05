Alchemy Pay Price Down 16.7% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $164.82 million and $62.85 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

