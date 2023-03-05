Alchemy Pay Price Down 18.7% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $162.66 million and approximately $59.75 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

