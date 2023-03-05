Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Alector from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Alector has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345 in the last ninety days. 12.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

