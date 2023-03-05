Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 11.3% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $57,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.