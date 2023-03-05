AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 25.8% in February

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 309,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,650. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

