Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 298,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 132,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,541,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

