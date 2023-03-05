Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.78.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

