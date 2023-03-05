Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.78.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,548,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.