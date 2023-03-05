Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.78.

AMBA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

