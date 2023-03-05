Ambarella’s (AMBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $205,655.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at $75,548,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,473,399.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

