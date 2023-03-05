Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.06.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

