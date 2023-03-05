Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.63 and a 200 day moving average of $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 524,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,819,000 after purchasing an additional 90,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

