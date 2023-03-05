Amgen Price Hits $1.03 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Amgen has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $101.75 million and approximately $7,578.63 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02786817 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,155.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

