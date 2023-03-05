Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

