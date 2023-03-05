Amp Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $183.39 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $183.39 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00422636 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,411.44 or 0.28567438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Amp

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

