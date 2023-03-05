Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Barbara Oil Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 9,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.