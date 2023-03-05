Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises 1.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

IBUY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 27,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.