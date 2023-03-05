Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

