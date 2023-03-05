Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target at $7,850.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,850.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.57) to GBX 7,500 ($90.50) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.95) to GBX 7,800 ($94.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($85.07) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

