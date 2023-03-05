Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price at $118.72

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

