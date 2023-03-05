Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $43.86

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

