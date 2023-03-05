Ankr Trading Down 18.7% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $328.75 million and $54.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00220074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,443.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03379927 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $55,323,556.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

