Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,429 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

