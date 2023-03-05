Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 191,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.10. 32,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.