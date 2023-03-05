Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

