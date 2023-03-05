APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

