Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of analysts have commented on APEMY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.40) to €33.60 ($35.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aperam from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

About Aperam

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

