APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

APi Group Stock Up 2.8 %

APG stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 301.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in APi Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 447.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 108.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

