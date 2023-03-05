Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $75.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APO opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

