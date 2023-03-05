Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $151.03. 70,732,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,952,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.