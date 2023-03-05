Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

