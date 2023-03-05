Aptinyx Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptinyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, SVB Securities lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.
Aptinyx Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.