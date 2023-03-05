Aptinyx Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptinyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, SVB Securities lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Shares of APTX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.