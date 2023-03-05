Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,727 shares during the period. Apyx Medical comprises 3.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apyx Medical Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on APYX. JMP Securities downgraded Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

