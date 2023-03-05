ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.91.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,502,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

