Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keenan Capital LLC

Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,404 shares during the period. Arco Platform comprises approximately 8.4% of Keenan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keenan Capital LLC owned 7.21% of Arco Platform worth $44,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 98.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $556,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $1,493,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.68 million, a P/E ratio of 426.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

