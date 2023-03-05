Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,991 shares of company stock worth $500,099 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

