ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

