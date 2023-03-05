Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $125.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics



Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

