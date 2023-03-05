Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ashford Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 5,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
