Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 5,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

